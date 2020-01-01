Tow Truck Operator Killed on I-290, State Police Say

A tow truck driver was fatally struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning on Interstate 290 in Maywood, according to Illinois State Police.

Troopers were called to the eastbound side of I-290 near Ninth Avenue just after 6 a.m. Police say that a tow truck operator, identified as 23-year-old Andrew Dove-Fredere of Berkeley, was towing cars from an earlier accident and had his emergency lights activated when a sedan traveling in the right lane veered to the right, striking him.

Dove-Fredere was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Dove-Fredere worked for O’Hare Towing Service, the company confirmed in a social media post.

“We are absolutely heartbroken for all those involved,” the company said in a statement. ‘We ask that you keep our operator’s family and our team in your thoughts and prayers. This is a tragic reminder why slowing down and moving over is important for all emergency vehicles.”

According to state police, the driver of the vehicle that hit the tow truck operator was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.