Tow truck driver, resident killed in exchange of gunfire, Chicago police say

Chicago police say two people are dead after a tow truck driver and a resident exchanged gunfire early Wednesday in the Roseland neighborhood.

According to authorities, police were called to the 11300 block of South Lowe at approximately 2:29 a.m. for reports of shots fired at the location.

When they arrived, they found a 59-year-old man lying on the ground after being shot once in the head. The man, identified as a tow truck operator, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A 45-year-old man was also shot multiple times, and he was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No further details were immediately available, and Area Two detectives are investigating the shooting.