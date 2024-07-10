Tow truck driver, resident killed in exchange of gunfire, Chicago police say

Chicago police say two people are dead after a tow truck driver and a resident exchanged gunfire early Wednesday in the Roseland neighborhood.
According to authorities, police were called to the 11300 block of South Lowe at approximately 2:29 a.m. for reports of shots fired at the location.
When they arrived, they found a 59-year-old man lying on the ground after being shot once in the head. The man, identified as a tow truck operator, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
A 45-year-old man was also shot multiple times, and he was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
No further details were immediately available, and Area Two detectives are investigating the shooting.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.