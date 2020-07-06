Southwest Side

Tow Truck Driver Critically Hurt in Stevenson Expressway Crash

The tow truck driver was then hit by either his truck or the vehicle that hit it, state police said

ambulance-Generic amublance
Shutterstock

Two people were injured, one of them critically, in a crash Monday on the Stevenson Expressway on the Southwest Side.

A tow truck driver was outside his truck about 2:45 a.m. assisting a semi on the shoulder of eastbound I-55 near Cicero Avenue when another vehicle rear-ended his truck, according to Illinois State Police.

The tow truck driver was then hit by either his truck or the vehicle that hit it, state police said. He and the driver of that vehicle were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the tow truck driver was in critical condition.

Local

Chicago gun violence 18 mins ago

At Least 89 Shot, Including Multiple Children, in Chicago Over Fourth of July Weekend

Indianapolis 1 hour ago

Children's Museum of Indianapolis, One of Nation's Largest, Reopens This Week

The right two inbound lanes of I-55 remain closed in the area as crews continue to investigate, state police said.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Southwest SideStevenson Expressway
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us