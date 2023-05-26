Things to do in Chicago

Tour Offers Fans the Chance to ‘Take the Day Off Like Ferris' in Chicago as Iconic Movie Date Approaches

In honor of the day Bueller took off from school in the iconic film, a tour group is offering up a 45-minute walking tour featuring the same Chicago locations from the flick

Ever wanted to have your own "Ferris Bueller's Day Off"?

Now you can.

In honor of the day Bueller took off from school in the iconic film, a tour group is offering up a 45-minute walking tour featuring the same Chicago locations from the flick.

"On this 45-minute walking tour, join a local actor tour guide who will fill you in on behind-the-scenes secrets and ask fun trivia questions about the beloved 1986 film," On Location Tours said in a release.

The tour will take place at 12 p.m. on June 5, traveling to the Chicago Board of Trade, "where Cameron practiced his hand signals while Ferris asked Sloane to marry him," as well as the Kluczynski Federal Building and "the famous flamingo statue" from the movie's pivotal parade scene, and of course the Willis Tower and the Art Institute of Chicago.

The tour costs $19.86 per person in honor of the year the film was released. More information can be found here.

