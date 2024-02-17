Tour helicopter makes ‘precautionary landing' at Chicago's Oak Street Beach: police

No one was injured when a tour helicopter made a "precautionary landing" at Oak Street Beach on Monday evening, Chicago police said.

The helicopter landed at around 5:20 p.m., at which point the pilot exited and added oil to the engine.

Video shared with NBC Chicago showed the helicopter at the beach before taking off.

The aircraft was able to safely return to its base, according to police.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.