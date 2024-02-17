chicago news

Tour helicopter makes ‘precautionary landing' at Chicago's Oak Street Beach: police

By Matt Stefanski

No one was injured when a tour helicopter made a "precautionary landing" at Oak Street Beach on Monday evening, Chicago police said.

The helicopter landed at around 5:20 p.m., at which point the pilot exited and added oil to the engine.

Video shared with NBC Chicago showed the helicopter at the beach before taking off.

The aircraft was able to safely return to its base, according to police.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.

