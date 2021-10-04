Tour Featuring New Kids On the Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, En Vogue Makes Stop in Illinois

New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue are joining forces for the newly announced MixTape Tour 2022, and Illinois is on the list of 50-plus tour dates.

The MixTape Tour 2022 kicks off May 10, 2022, in Cincinnati, and wraps July 23 in Washington, DC. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 8 at ticketmaster.com.

NKOTB, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue are set to perform in Illinois on Friday, June 17, in Rosemont at the Allstate Arena.

Want to see them sooner? Their second stop is Thursday, May 12, in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. They also arrive in Milwaukee on Wednesday, June 15, at Fiserv Forum.

"We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022," Donnie Wahlberg said in a statement. "Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley and En Vogue join the tour, we could not be more excited. Let’s GO!"

All four acts appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show Monday in celebration of the announcement and for a tour sneak peek. Information on VIP packages and NKOTB fan club pre-sales was listed on www.nkotb.com.

The previous Mixtape Tour, in 2019, grossed $53.2 million and sold more than 650,000 tickets, according to NKOTB.

The MixTape Tour 2022 Dates:

Tuesday, May 10 Cincinnati, OH: Heritage Bank Center

Thursday, May 12 Indianapolis, IN: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Friday, May 13 Nashville, TN: Bridgestone Arena

Saturday, May 14 St. Louis, MO: Enterprise Center

Sunday, May 15 Kansas City, MO: T-Mobile Center

Monday, May 16 Oklahoma City, OK: Paycom Center

Wednesday, May 18 New Orleans, LA: Smoothie King Center

Thursday, May 19 Houston, TX: Toyota Center

Friday, May 20 Edinburg, TX: Bert Ogden Arena

Saturday, May 21 San Antonio, TX: AT&T Center

Sunday, May 22 Dallas, TX: American Airlines Center

Wednesday, May 25 Phoenix, AZ: Footprint Center

Thursday, May 26 San Diego, CA: Viejas Arena

Friday, May 27 Los Angeles, CA: Staples Center

Saturday, May 28 Anaheim, CA: Honda Center

Sunday, May 29 Las Vegas, NV: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Tuesday, May 31 Fresno, CA: Save Mart Center

Wednesday, June 1 San Jose, CA: SAP Center

Thursday, June 2 Sacramento, CA: Golden 1 Center

Saturday, June 4 Seattle, WA: Climate Pledge Arena

Sunday, June 5 Portland, OR: Moda Center

Monday, June 6 Spokane, WA: Spokane Arena

Tuesday, June 7 Boise, ID: Ford Idaho Center

Wednesday, June 8 Salt Lake City, UT: Vivint Arena

Friday, June 10 Denver, CO: Ball Arena

Saturday, June 11 Lincoln, NE: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sunday, June 12 Des Moines, IA: Wells Fargo Arena

Tuesday, June 14 St. Paul, MN: Xcel Energy Center

Wednesday, June 15 Milwaukee, WI: Fiserv Forum

Thursday, June 16 Grand Rapids, MI: Van Andel Arena

Friday, June 17: Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

Tuesday, June 21 Cleveland, OH: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Wednesday, June 22 Toronto, ON: Scotiabank Arena

Thursday, June 23 Mt. Pleasant, MI: Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Friday, June 24 Detroit, MI: Little Caesars Arena

Saturday, June 25 Columbus, OH: Schottenstein Center

Sunday, June 26 Lexington, KY: Rupp Arena

Wednesday, June 29 Philadelphia, PA: Wells Fargo Center

Thursday, June 30 Elmont, NY: UBS Arena

Friday, July 1 Uncasville, CT: Mohegan Sun Arena

Saturday, July 2 Uncasville, CT: Mohegan Sun Arena

Sunday, July 3 Atlantic City, NJ: Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Wednesday, July 6 Greenville, SC: Bon Secours Arena

Thursday, July 7 Atlanta, GA: State Farm Arena

Friday, July 8 Jacksonville, FL: Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

Saturday, July 9 Ft. Lauderdale, FL: FLA Live Arena

Sunday, July 10 Orlando, FL: Amway Center

Tuesday, July 12 Charlotte, NC: Spectrum Center

Thursday, July 14 Newark, NJ: Prudential Center

Friday, July 15 Boston, MA: TD Garden

Sunday, July 17 Buffalo, NY: KeyBank Center

Tuesday, July 19 Pittsburgh, PA: PPG Paints Arena

Thursday, July 21 Hershey, PA: Giant Center

Friday, July 22 Raleigh, NC: PNC Arena

Saturday, July 23 Washington, DC: Capital One Arena