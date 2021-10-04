Tour Featuring New Kids On the Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, En Vogue Makes Stop in Illinois

New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue are joining forces for the newly announced MixTape Tour 2022, and Illinois is on the list of 50-plus tour dates.
The MixTape Tour 2022 kicks off May 10, 2022, in Cincinnati, and wraps July 23 in Washington, DC. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 8 at ticketmaster.com.
NKOTB, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue are set to perform in Illinois on Friday, June 17, in Rosemont at the Allstate Arena.
Want to see them sooner? Their second stop is Thursday, May 12, in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. They also arrive in Milwaukee on Wednesday, June 15, at Fiserv Forum.
"We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022," Donnie Wahlberg said in a statement. "Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley and En Vogue join the tour, we could not be more excited. Let’s GO!"
All four acts appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show Monday in celebration of the announcement and for a tour sneak peek. Information on VIP packages and NKOTB fan club pre-sales was listed on www.nkotb.com.
The previous Mixtape Tour, in 2019, grossed $53.2 million and sold more than 650,000 tickets, according to NKOTB.
The MixTape Tour 2022 Dates:
Tuesday, May 10 Cincinnati, OH: Heritage Bank Center
Thursday, May 12 Indianapolis, IN: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Friday, May 13 Nashville, TN: Bridgestone Arena
Saturday, May 14 St. Louis, MO: Enterprise Center
Sunday, May 15 Kansas City, MO: T-Mobile Center
Monday, May 16 Oklahoma City, OK: Paycom Center
Wednesday, May 18 New Orleans, LA: Smoothie King Center
Thursday, May 19 Houston, TX: Toyota Center
Friday, May 20 Edinburg, TX: Bert Ogden Arena
Saturday, May 21 San Antonio, TX: AT&T Center
Sunday, May 22 Dallas, TX: American Airlines Center
Wednesday, May 25 Phoenix, AZ: Footprint Center
Thursday, May 26 San Diego, CA: Viejas Arena
Friday, May 27 Los Angeles, CA: Staples Center
Saturday, May 28 Anaheim, CA: Honda Center
Sunday, May 29 Las Vegas, NV: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Tuesday, May 31 Fresno, CA: Save Mart Center
Wednesday, June 1 San Jose, CA: SAP Center
Thursday, June 2 Sacramento, CA: Golden 1 Center
Saturday, June 4 Seattle, WA: Climate Pledge Arena
Sunday, June 5 Portland, OR: Moda Center
Monday, June 6 Spokane, WA: Spokane Arena
Tuesday, June 7 Boise, ID: Ford Idaho Center
Wednesday, June 8 Salt Lake City, UT: Vivint Arena
Friday, June 10 Denver, CO: Ball Arena
Saturday, June 11 Lincoln, NE: Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sunday, June 12 Des Moines, IA: Wells Fargo Arena
Tuesday, June 14 St. Paul, MN: Xcel Energy Center
Wednesday, June 15 Milwaukee, WI: Fiserv Forum
Thursday, June 16 Grand Rapids, MI: Van Andel Arena
Friday, June 17: Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena
Tuesday, June 21 Cleveland, OH: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Wednesday, June 22 Toronto, ON: Scotiabank Arena
Thursday, June 23 Mt. Pleasant, MI: Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Friday, June 24 Detroit, MI: Little Caesars Arena
Saturday, June 25 Columbus, OH: Schottenstein Center
Sunday, June 26 Lexington, KY: Rupp Arena
Wednesday, June 29 Philadelphia, PA: Wells Fargo Center
Thursday, June 30 Elmont, NY: UBS Arena
Friday, July 1 Uncasville, CT: Mohegan Sun Arena
Saturday, July 2 Uncasville, CT: Mohegan Sun Arena
Sunday, July 3 Atlantic City, NJ: Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Wednesday, July 6 Greenville, SC: Bon Secours Arena
Thursday, July 7 Atlanta, GA: State Farm Arena
Friday, July 8 Jacksonville, FL: Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
Saturday, July 9 Ft. Lauderdale, FL: FLA Live Arena
Sunday, July 10 Orlando, FL: Amway Center
Tuesday, July 12 Charlotte, NC: Spectrum Center
Thursday, July 14 Newark, NJ: Prudential Center
Friday, July 15 Boston, MA: TD Garden
Sunday, July 17 Buffalo, NY: KeyBank Center
Tuesday, July 19 Pittsburgh, PA: PPG Paints Arena
Thursday, July 21 Hershey, PA: Giant Center
Friday, July 22 Raleigh, NC: PNC Arena
Saturday, July 23 Washington, DC: Capital One Arena