Totaling Bears' Justin Fields' Season Records, Unique Stat Lines

Justin Fields has done some miraculous things this season for the Bears.

There's no denying his performances have taken a front seat in the sports atmosphere, and put him and the Bears on notice. This season, the second-year quarterback has broken records and recorded stat lines unfamiliar with the NFL world.

Even so, Fields mentioned back during the middle of the season that he doesn't care about breaking records he just "wants to win." Nevertheless, we want to recognize the special performances he's had this year.

Here's a compiled list of the records and unique stat lines Fields has set:

Fewest completions through two weeks

Let's knock out the ugly ones first. Fields threw for just 15 completions on a measly 28 passing attempts through the first two weeks. This was the lowest completion total through two weeks for any Bears quarterback since 1950.

Single-game quarterback rushing record

Now, the good ones. In Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins, Fields ran for a mesmerizing 178 rushing yards against the Miami Dolphins. With that, he broke Michael Vick's previous quarterback, single-game rushing record of 173 yards.

Vick told the Chicago Tribune he found out about Fields breaking his record via text on a plane. He said it's "bittersweet when those records get broken," but "that's what it's all about."

First QB to throw 3+ TDs and rush over 140 yards

During the same game Fields broke Vick's quarterback rushing record, he became the first quarterback in history to rush for over 140 yards and throw for three touchdowns.

Miami had such trouble defending Fields, at one point head coach Mike McDaniel yelled at Fields "Stop it!" in an attempt to slow him down. The Dolphins still won the game.

First NFL QB with 100+ rushing yards and 2 rushing/passing TDs

Against the Detroit Lions, Fields rushed for 147 yards, threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another pair. He is the only NFL quarterback to own that stat line.

Fields also threw for 163 yards in this game, totaling 310 yards from scrimmage.

Justin Fields is the first QB in NFL history with



100 RUSH YDS

2 RUSH TD

2 PASS TD



Longest Bears quarterback run and touchdown run

Originally, Fields set this record against the Dolphins with a 61-yarder. The following week, he rewrote his record with a 67-yarder against the Detroit Lions. It stands as the longest run and touchdown run for a Bears quarterback in franchise history.

Fields has three touchdown runs over 50 yards this season. More on that next.

Only QB in the Super Bowl era with multiple 60+ yard touchdowns

Fields @ Dolphins: 61-yard TD

Fields @ Lions: 67-yard TD

Only QB since 1925 to score three rushing TDs over 50 yards

Fields @ Dolphins: 61-yard TD

Fields @ Lions: 67-yard TD

Fields vs. Packers: 55-yard TD

First Bears player to rush consecutive 147-yard games since Walter Payton

Back in 1984, Payton rushed for 155 yards against the Cowboys and 154 yards the following week against the Saints.

This season, Fields rushed for 178 yards against the Dolphins in Week 9 and 147 yards against the Lions the following week.

Most rushing yards over a five-game span

Spanning from the Commanders game to the Lions game at home earlier this season, Fields recorded 568 rushing yards between those five games. That's an NFL record for the Super Bowl era. Lamar Jackson held the previous record with 473 rushing yards.

Let's put this record into perspective a bit. Fields was on pace to overcome 1,000 rushing yards in nine games based on that velocity.

A quarterback has only ever rushed for 1,000 yards in a season three times in history. (Fields is on pace to tie Lamar Jackson's single-season rushing record for a quarterback this year. He currently sits at 905 rushing yards with four games to play.)

Most consecutive games with a rushing TD

As of this writing, Fields is tied with Johnny Lujack for the most consecutive games with a rushing touchdown for a quarterback. Fields and Lujack each crossed the finish line in six straight games. If Fields scores a rushing touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles after the bye week, he will own the record outright.

Similar to this record, Fields is tied with Gale Sayers for the last Bears player to accomplish the feat, along with 50+ rushing yards in each of those games.

Tied for most consecutive games with 1 rushing/passing TD

Based on a banner from a FOX sports broadcast, Fields tied Kyler Murray with five consecutive games for recording one passing and one rushing touchdown in each of them.

He would have owned this record outright if he threw for a touchdown against the Packers last Sunday.

Most 20+ mph carries in one season since 2018

Fields recorded his eighth 20+ mph carry against the Packers last Sunday, adding to his overwhelming lead over the rest of the quarterback field. He has the most 20+ mph carries in a season since 2018, according to Next Gen Stats.

