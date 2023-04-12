Toronto Raptors Must Defeat Bulls' DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry in Play-In

Raptors must defeat DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry in play-in originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Toronto Raptors must take down old friends to accomplish their goal of defeating the gauntlet of the play-in tournament and qualifying for the NBA playoffs.

On Wednesday, the Raptors will take on the Chicago Bulls during the first play-in game, led by former Raptor DeMar DeRozan.

DeRozan was drafted by the Raptors in the 2009 NBA draft with the No. 9 overall pick in the draft. He spent nine seasons in Toronto, racking up four All-Star nods during his tenure.

During his time, the Raptors made the playoffs five times with DeRozan and head coach Dwane Casey. The furthest the Raptors made it was the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2015-16 season.

After nine arduous seasons of failing to give Toronto an NBA championship, the front office made a crucial move. They traded him, Jakob Pöeltl and a first-round draft pick to the San Antonio Spurs for Danny Green and Kawhi Leonard.

The following season, Leonard helped give Toronto its first NBA championship in franchise history, as DeRozan watched from afar. The move hurt DeRozan, who has admitted publicly he sometimes felt he lost himself while with the Spurs from 2019-21.

Yet, he shared the special place Toronto holds in his heart.

"I was a kid when I came," DeRozan told the media before Wednesday's game. "I literally was a kid. I didn't know a d--n thing about nothing. My whole understanding of being an adult started here. Being a father. Understanding how to be a professional basketball player. Being accepted outside of where I was from. Everything was like a fresh, brand new start for me, in life."

DeRozan has a strong affinity with Toronto based on the long time he spent with the Raptors and his quickly acquired success in the NBA. He experienced a lot of life-impacting experiences while with the Raptors.

Even the staff today understands DeRozan's relationship with Toronto.

"He’s a great scorer. Always rooting for him, except when we’re playing him," Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said before the game.

Hypothetically speaking, if the Raptors defeat the Bulls and advance in the play-in tournament, they will face the Miami Heat. More specifically, they will take on another former Raptor close to Toronto in Kyle Lowry.

Lowry, like DeRozan, spent nine seasons with the Raptors. But unlike DeRozan, Lowry helped the Raptors win the NBA Finals in 2019. He earned six All-Star nods with the Raptors and is considered one of the franchise greats.

He only recently left the Raptors to join the Heat in South Beach. His last season with the Raptors came in 2021 before he signed with the Heat during the offseason.

The Toronto Raptors will cross paths with old friends in the play-in tournament, regardless if they advance or not. Their first hurdle lies with DeRozan and the Bulls on Wednesday.

