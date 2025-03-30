A tornado watch has been issued for most of the Chicago area as strong-to-severe thunderstorms are expected Sunday afternoon.

A tornado warning has been issued for northern Newton County and southeastern Lake County in Indiana, and will remain in effect until 3 p.m.

Doppler radar indicated rotation within a storm near Lake Village, with the storm moving northeast at 60 miles per hour.

The storm will be near Shelby and Roselawn in the next few minutes, and will continue moving toward the northeast, officials warn. Residents are urged to seek caution immediately.

The watch, in effect for Kane, DuPage, Cook, Kendall, Grundy, Will, and Kankakee counties in Illinois, is slated to remain in place until 8 p.m. Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties are also included in the watch.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Illinois, Indiana and Michigan until 8 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/xdcNTNnU1f — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 30, 2025

A new severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for central Will County and southeastern Cook County in Illinois, along with northwestern Lake County in Indiana, until 3 p.m.

A storm located over Manhattan was moving northeast at 55 miles per hour, packing wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour, forecasters warn.

The storm could hit Frankfort, West Town, Orland Hills, Crestwood, Calumet City, and parts of Chicago, according to forecasters.

Another warning is impacting east-central Lake County, all of Porter County, southeastern Newton County and northern Jasper County in Indiana until 3:45 p.m. A storm, located near Sheldon, is moving to the northeast at 50 miles per hour, with wind gusts in excess of 70 miles per hour possible.

Valparaiso, DeMotte, Porter, Lakes of the Four Seasons and Portage are all potentially impacted by the storm.

Another severe thunderstorm warning was issued for southern Newton and southern Jasper counties in Indiana until 3:15 p.m.

Storms on a line extending from Hoopeston, Illinois to Oakwood, Indiana, were moving northeast at 75 miles per hour, producing wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour in the affected areas.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for southeastern Will County, eastern Kankakee County, all of Lake County in Indiana and northern Newton County in Indiana until 3:15 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

Severe storms were located near Aroma Park and extending to Martinton, moving to the northeast at 55 miles per hour. Wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour are possible.

A ground stop has been issued at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, with flights held at their originating airports, according to the FAA.

The primary threat for Sunday afternoon's storms is concentrated in Kankakee County and northwest Indiana, though the entire Chicago area is under at least a marginal threat of severe weather.

Damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes are all possible during this system of storms, with potential of wind gusts of 60-to-75 miles per hour and two-inch hail.

Temperatures will then plummet this evening into the overnight hours, creating a wintry start to the work week, with highs only in the mid 40s tomorrow.

That brisk weather will persist through Tuesday ahead of another chance of severe storms on Wednesday as temperatures rebound to the high 60s.