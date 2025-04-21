A tornado watch has been issued until 4 a.m. for several counties in Illinois, according to National Weather Service.

The watch includes LaSalle, Grundy and Kankakee counties.

NWS listed the threat as including a couple tornadoes, hail and wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Illinois until 4 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/AHKsVnq245 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 21, 2025

The alert comes after a tornado watch for 47 counties in western Illinois was issued Sunday.

Among the communities included in that watch are Galesburg, Peoria, Springfield and Carbondale, according to the National Weather Service. Davenport, Iowa and St. Louis, Missouri are also included.

Update: The tornado watch was canceled in LaSalle County Sunday night.