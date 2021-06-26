Tornado Warning, Watch Issued for Several Chicago-Area Counties

Tornado warnings and watches have been issued for several Chicago-area counties late Saturday morning, the National Weather Service announced.

The following counties are under a tornado warning: Cook, Grundy, LaSalle and Will.

The following counties are under a tornado watch: Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Will, Benton (IN), Jasper (IN), Porter (IN) and Lake (IN).

Chicago is under a tornado watch until 7 p.m. Saturday night, officials announced.

The warning for Will County is expected to expire at noon and the warning for Grundy and LaSalle Counties is expected to expire at 12:30 p.m. The warning for Cook County will expire at 12:15 p.m.

Officials warned residents to seek shelter in a basement or lowest room of a building and avoid windows.

View of downtown Chicago. Rotation area captured in this view passing over the immediate north side of the Loop out over Lake MI. Still some rotating cells behind this one though. Get inside, away from windows, and if you can as low as you can. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/TdVdWcRvxr — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 26, 2021

Saturday began mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid with periods of scattered showers expected and highs in the low 80s.

By the afternoon into the evening, Chicago could see the threat for severe storms, but many dry hours in between any storms, according to the latest forecast models. The storms could bring period of heavy rain and strong, gusty winds.

A flash flood watch has been issued for parts of Illinois and northwest Indiana in the following counties: Benton (IN), Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Will, Ford, Grundy, Jasper (IN), Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake (IN), LaSalle, Lee, Livingston, Newton (IN) and Porter (IN).

The watch is in effect through Sunday morning.

Mostly to partly cloudy conditions continue into Sunday, with scattered showers and isolated storms favoring areas south and in northwest Indiana. Those southern showers could turn severe, but stay outside Chicago, NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists say.

Sunday through Wednesday, temperatures are expected to reach the low 80s, but cooler by the lakefront.

The work week starts partly sunny and seasonably warm on Monday, with a chance of showers and isolated storms again. The wet weather will likely continue throughout the week into next weekend.