Top Cubs prospect Brennen Davis rejoins Triple-A Iowa originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Top Cubs prospect Brennen Davis, who underwent back surgery earlier this season and missed extended time, has rejoined Triple-A Iowa.

Davis, who recently completed a rehab assignment, was in the I-Cubs' starting lineup Tuesday against the Columbus Clippers, the opener of a 12-game road trip.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He's back! Brennen Davis bats sixth in his first game off the injured list in game one against the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/mFqhyH0pjA — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) August 30, 2022

Davis, whom evaluators ranked the Cubs' top prospect to start this season, last played for Iowa May 3 before going on the injured list with the back issue that led to surgery.

He returned to action two weeks ago, playing in 10 games on a rehab assignment with the ACL Cubs and Single-A South Bend.

RELATED: Check out potential first glimpse of Cubs' future outfield

Davis, who opened the season as MLB Pipeline’s No. 15 prospect and moved to No. 51 since the injury, was poised for a potential big-league debut this summer before going on the IL.

The 22-year-old has received just 131 plate appearances this season due to the injury and is expected to play in the upcoming Arizona Fall League.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.