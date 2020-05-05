Top Chicago Restaurants, Chefs Named James Beard Award Finalists

Two restaurants and six chefs in Chicago have been nominated for the 2020 James Beard Awards, the foundation that bestows the prestigious culinary honors announced Monday.

The news comes on what would have been the 30th Anniversary James Beard Awards in Chicago, which has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Outstanding Bar Program

Lost Lake, 3154 Diversey Ave.

Outstanding Wine Program

Spiaggia, 980 N. Michigan Ave.

Best Chef: Great Lakes

Jason Hammel, Lula Cafe, 2537 N. Kedzie Blvd.

Gene Kato, Momotaro, 820 W. Lake St.

Noah Sandoval, Oriole, 661 W. Walnut St.

John Shields and Karen Urie Sheilds, Smyth, 177 N. Ada St.

Erick Williams, Virtue, 1462 E. 53rd St.

Lee Wolen, Boka, 1729 N. Halsted St.

The winners of the prestigious award will be announced via livestream on Friday, September 25.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the James Beard Foundation has focused on supporting relief efforts through the Beard Foundation Food and Beverage Industry Relief Fund, which has given $4 million to locally owned restaurants.