news

Former ‘Top Chef' Contestant Bringing Restaurants to New South Suburban Casino

The partnership will include a steakhouse, food hall, in-room dinning for the attached hotel and banquets, according to a news release.

By NBC 5 Staff

Multiple restaurants run by celebrity chef Fabio Viviani are in the works for Wind Creek Chicago Southland, the casino being built in the villages of East Hazel Crest and Homewood, officials announced earlier this week.

Viviani, a former "Top Chef" contestant who stars in his own cooking show, "Fabio's Kitchen," will operate food and beverage outlets through a partnership between the casino and his company, Fabio Viviani Hospitality LLC, according to a news release.

The hospitality business operates dozens of restaurants under numerous names, including Bar Siena, Prime and Provisions, Chuck Lager, Fresh Stack and Bombobar, which all have locations in the Chicago area. The partnership will include a steakhouse, food hall, in-room dining for the attached hotel and banquets, according to a news release. It's unclear if any of Vivaini's current restaurants will be featured in the casino, or if there will be completely new concepts.

The casino is slated to open in the spring of 2024.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

This article tagged under:

news
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us