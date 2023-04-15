Former ‘Top Chef' Contestant Bringing Restaurants to New South Suburban Casino

Multiple restaurants run by celebrity chef Fabio Viviani are in the works for Wind Creek Chicago Southland, the casino being built in the villages of East Hazel Crest and Homewood, officials announced earlier this week.

Viviani, a former "Top Chef" contestant who stars in his own cooking show, "Fabio's Kitchen," will operate food and beverage outlets through a partnership between the casino and his company, Fabio Viviani Hospitality LLC, according to a news release.

The hospitality business operates dozens of restaurants under numerous names, including Bar Siena, Prime and Provisions, Chuck Lager, Fresh Stack and Bombobar, which all have locations in the Chicago area. The partnership will include a steakhouse, food hall, in-room dining for the attached hotel and banquets, according to a news release. It's unclear if any of Vivaini's current restaurants will be featured in the casino, or if there will be completely new concepts.

The casino is slated to open in the spring of 2024.