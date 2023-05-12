After Top Baby Names List Released for 2022, Here's a Look at Predictions for Next Year's List

The Social Security Administration released their list of top baby names of 2022 on Friday, continuing the long-standing tradition of the yearly release of the country's most popular baby names.

In a continuation from 2021, Liam and Olivia remain the most popular boy and girl's names respectively, while Noah and Emma were the second-most common names in both 2021 and 2022.

Last month, names.org released a set of predictions for the most popular baby names in Illinois for the current year, using past Social Security data while also factoring in births in the state so far this year.

While the Social Security Administration does not offer statewide lists until May 18, the national list from 2022 and the Illinois prediction for next year from names.org showed plenty of similarities.

Here's a look at the top names from 2022 released Friday by the Social Security Administration:

Boys

1. Liam

2. Noah

3. Oliver

4. James

5. Elijah

6. William

7. Henry

8. Lucas

9. Benjamin

10. Theodore

Girls

1. Olivia

2. Emma

3. Charlotte

4. Amelia

5. Sophia

6. Isabella

7. Ava

8. Mia

9. Evelyn

10. Luna

Below are the predictions for the 10 most popular baby names for Illinois in 2023 from names.org:

Boys

1. Noah

2. Oliver

3. Liam

4. Benjamin

5. Henry

6. Theodore

7. Mateo

8. William

9. Jack

10. Alexander

Girls