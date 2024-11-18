Trending news

Top baby name trends for 2025: Here's what's in, and what's out

"Dated" and "vintage" baby names are making a comeback, experts say -- while "baby boomer" names are trending downward

Sleeping swaddled infant with a "Hello my name is" sticker.
Getty Images

While there's still plenty of time left for 2024, a new list of trending baby names for 2025 is out -- and the rankings look a bit different than the typical most popular names of years past.

The comes from Parents.com, U.S.-based baby name consultant Colleen Slagen and baby product brand JoJo Maman Bébé. According to Slagen, baby names are seeing a "return to practicality."

In a recent survey from Jojo Maman Bébé, 37% of parents picked a name they "thought would be easy to spell and pronounce," the article said.

According to national social security data released in May, "dated" or vintage baby names -- like Louise, Dorothy, Arthur and Howard -- are also ticking upward.

“Vintage names feel timeless and established, but because many of them had gone out of style, it feels like a very fresh choice for the modern naming parent as many vintage names are quite uncommon these days,” Slagen said in the article. “In a way, choosing something old-timey feels like you’re escaping more modern trends. However, vintage choices are on-trend, and some have become quite popular.”

Other trends that parents are leaning towards for 2025, Slagen said, were gender-neutral names, "cottage-core" or nature-themed names, and period-based TV show inspired names -- particularly from the popular show "Yellowstone."

Names that are not trending? Those popular among Baby Boomers, Slagen said, like Linda, Karen, Gary and Bob.

“Currently, I think a lot of Boomer names are at risk of becoming extinct,” Slagen said in the article.

Using recent social security data, here are the top 20 trending baby names for boys and girls, the article said:

 BoysGirls 
GeorgeMargot
Cal Georgia 
BeckhamMiller
TateScottie
Rocky Andie 
HollisBillie
Teddy Lottie
Boden Goldie 
Casey Louise 
Crew Hallie
The full report from Parents.com can be found here.

