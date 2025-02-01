Top 10 most wanted fugitive taken into custody, FBI Chicago announces

A man who was among the 10 most wanted fugitives in the country was taken into custody in Monterrey, Mexico Thursday, FBI Chicago announced Friday.

Jimenez was apprehended without incident more than 12 years after an original state warrant for his arrest was issued.

Officials said on May 13, 2012, Estrella Carrera was found dead in the bathtub of her Burbank apartment less than 48 hours after getting married to Jimenez.

Jimenez was charged with first-degree murder shortly thereafter, with a state warrant issued for his arrest on May 15, 2012.

Two days later, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Jimenez after he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Officials said FBI Chicago, FBI San Antonio, FBI LEGAT Mexico City and the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of Illinois assisted in the investigation, with agents of the Fiscalía General de la República.

Jimenez was the fourth-most wanted fugitive in the U.S. at the time of his capture.