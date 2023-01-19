Tony Parker Shouts Out Bulls' Joakim Noah Before Paris Game

Tony Parker shouts out Joakim Noah before Paris game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It was a special Thursday for the Chicago Bulls, as they defeated the Detroit Pistons in Paris, 126-108.

Before the game, Tony Parker said a word about the game as one of the league's marquee French players, while also shouting out another French player in Joakim Noah.

"This should be your job, man," Parker said while talking to Noah, who attended the game.

Tony Parker addressed the crowd in Paris and gave Joakim Noah a shoutout 😁 #NBAParis pic.twitter.com/bsNnesEr2i — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) January 19, 2023

Noah played for nine of his 13-season NBA career. He earned two All-Star nods during his time in Chicago and became the iconic man in the middle during the 2010s.

Noah's dad is French and was a famous tennis player. His mother was Swedish and was runner-up for Miss Universe in 1978. Joakim was born in New York.

