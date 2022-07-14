Tony La Russa Says There's a Chance That Eloy Jiménez Plays This Weekend

La Russa says there's a chance Jiménez plays this weekend originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It sounds like the White Sox dodged a slight bullet.

According to Tony La Russa before the Sox' first game against the Minnesota Twins in four-game series, Eloy Jiménez has a chance to play this weekend.

Jiménez left the series finale against the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday night with a hamstring injury that was deemed "right leg soreness" and with a diagnosis of "day-to-day."

Jiménez was running for a fly ball toward center field in the seventh inning when he pulled up and daintily ran through the rest of the catch. He limped back to the dugout where he proceeded to grab at his right hamstring -- the same one that he needed surgery on back in April.

He went down the tunnel and immediately left the game.

After the game, La Russa said this about Jiménez's injury, "Right now, knock on wood, we don’t think he reinjured it. Probably give him a couple of days off but we’ll find out more tomorrow."

Gavin Sheets rejoins the outfield to take on right. Robert will head back to center and A.J Pollock will play in left field.

The White Sox currently hold a 43-45 record and sit 0.5 games behind the Guardians and five behind the Twins, who have the lead in the division.

