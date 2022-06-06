Tony La Russa on White Sox' Survival Skills: ‘We've Got Guts'

Tony La Russa on Sox' survival skills: 'We've got guts' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After a recent bite from the infamous injury bug, the Chicago White Sox managed to find themselves on a two-game winning streak.

Over the weekend, the Sox lost the first game of a three-game series versus the Tampa Bay Rays, and showed toughness with a 3-2 victory in Saturday's game and a 6-5 victory on Sunday.

Jake Burger — who had a pinch-hit home run on Saturday — sparked Chicago's offense with a two-run double. The Sox recorded a season-high 16 hits in the series finale.

"You see what our record is [25-27], but we've got guts, we like to compete and we're tough enough," Sox manager Tony La Russa told MLB.com's Joey Johnston. "We've got to execute better, no doubt about it, but the talent is there and the toughness is there."

Right-handed starting pitcher Vince Velasquez was the latest player to hit the injured list on Friday. He suffered a strained left groin from catching fly balls during batting practice last week.

"Everybody's getting beat up, but we just have to handle it, have to deal with it," La Russa told Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times on Friday. “You don’t even want to say that [we’ve had more] because nobody cares. The flip side is I look at the lineup we play every day, and we can win that game. So I don’t feel like we’re at a disadvantage, and this is no disrespect to the guys we’re missing, but we’re deep enough to compete and win games to survive.”

Lucas Giolito gave up five runs, two earned, over six innings on Sunday, but the bullpen — Aaron Bummer, Kendall Graveman and Liam Hendriks — went unscathed by the Rays offense the rest of the way. Hendriks entered in the ninth inning and recorded his 16th save of the season.

"That's how the front office built our bullpen," La Russa said. "We've got four guys who can pitch the seventh, eighth and ninth. You can mix and match. It's a real asset."

The Sox will continue using their toughness as a survival skill as they begin a six-game homestand Tuesday starting with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

