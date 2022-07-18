Tony La Russa Likely to Be Around This Season and Next, According to One Report

Tony La Russa is here to stay, according to a report originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tony La Russa is here to stay.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post emailed White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf about La Russa's job status after a lowly first half of baseball for the South siders.

“He did respond," Heyman said according to 670 the Score. "My assumption, belief regarding La Russa is La Russa is safe and will manage out the season – at least this year and probably next season as well.”

Heyman mentioned that Reinsdorf emailed him back stating he couldn't provide that sensitive of information to him. But, the reporter believes from the evidence at hand that La Russa won't be leaving anytime soon.

This season, the White Sox have the 10th worst run differential in the MLB, sitting at -14 this season. They also have the 15th best offense in the league, good for dead average at the plate.

The club currently sits at third place in the AL Central at 46-46 on the season. They are one game behind second place Cleveland Guardians and three games behind the division-leading Minnesota Twins.

The Sox were able to capture three victories in a four game series against the Twins. Their last game of the series featured an 11-0 win highlighted by Dylan Cease's seven inning outing in which he gave up zero runs and just one hit. The Sox managed to hit three home runs in one inning too.

They will take on the Guardians at home after they return from the All-Star break.

