Tony La Russa Doesn't Think Eloy Jiménez Reinjured His Hamstring Last Night

La Russa doesn't think Jiménez reinjured his hamstring originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox got the win they needed last night, notching in a 2-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians. But, it came with a cost as left fielder Eloy Jiménez left the game last night with "right leg soreness" leaving him day-to-day.

As White Sox fans grit their teeth at what looked like could be another stint on the injured list, manager Tony La Russa wouldn't go as far to say that after the game last night.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Right now, knock on wood, we don’t think he reinjured it," La Russa said in a postgame interview. "Probably give him a couple of days off but we’ll find out more tomorrow."

Jiménez left a game against the Twins back in April and entered the 60-day IL with a strained hamstring that required surgery. He did not return until June 6, missing all the games in May.

On Wednesday in the seventh innings against the Guardians, it was a fly ball that Jiménez ran toward center field for and came up limping. He grabbed at the same hamstring in the dugout and immediately left the game through the tunnel.

Updates should roll in on Thursday to give a better picture of what Jiménez is going through.

The White Sox face another critical four-game series against the Minnesota Twins starting Thursday.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.