Tony Gonzalez Calls Bears ‘Freshman Team' at Halftime of TNF

By Ryan Taylor

Tony Gonzalez didn't sugarcoat the Bears' first-half performance. 

The halftime analyst called the Bears a "freshman team" and said it would be kind to call this team "the JV team of the NFL."

The Bears didn't do much in the first half. 

Their biggest knock was failing to score any points with two goal-to-go situations. On the second attempt, Khalil Herbert was stuffed at the one-yard line on fourth down. 

The team jogged to the locker room with zero points. They're averaging 6.5 points in the first half this season. 

What's more, Justin Fields is not seeing open reads or a clean pocket. He was sacked three times for 18 yards. 

