Tony Bennett leaves behind legacy that has influenced countless jazz singers

With a singing career spanning over 70 years, Tony Bennett inspired jazz singers across generations.

“He taught me so much about great singing, about how to interpret songs, how to invest your heart in them, how to make lyrics come alive as though you just thought of them,” jazz singer and Chicago native Ann Hampton Callaway told NBC Chicago.

She had the chance to meet Bennett on several occasions, including in the early 2000s when she starred in the Broadway musical, "Swing."

“The things that he said to me after the show are enough to get me through any hard time the rest of my life," Callaway said.

Bobbi Wilsyn is a former Columbia College faculty member and a renowned jazz singer in Chicago. She recalls Bennett sitting in on one of her shows, with the singer telling her she had a "marvelous instrument."

Wilsyn says Tony Bennett had a unique way of selling a story to music, and ironically a few months ago, she decided to do a Tony Bennett tribute show at Winter's Jazz Club in late August.

“Each song will be framed by a little story about his life and some things that perhaps people don’t know,” she explains.

Tony Bennett was also a visual artist, and one of his paintings sits in Ravinia’s food pavilion. Since 1984, Tony Bennett performed 40 times at Ravinia, and he was a big supporter of Ravinia’s music education program for kids.

“He would do meet and greets with those artists, he would listen to them perform and would give his feedback,” Erik Soderstrom, the senior artistic producer at Ravinia said. “His generosity and being a consummate humanitarian -just always looking out for everyone’s best interest."