Tom Pelissero Denies Report of Packers-Jets Deal ‘Done' for Aaron Rodgers

NFL Network denies report of Packers-Jets deal 'done' for Rodgers

A report early on Saturday indicated the framework for a trade between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets for Aaron Rodgers was in place. The report said the only item left to check off the trade's completion box was Rodgers' approval.

MORE: Packers-Jets deal for Aaron Rodgers 'essentially done'

However, Tom Pelissero from NFL Network denied this report, saying a deal is not yet in place but could be if Rodgers were to request a trade from the Packers.

Despite a report to the contrary, the #Packers and #Jets have not agreed to the framework of an Aaron Rodgers trade, per sources. Both sides continue to await word from Rodgers on his plans. If he decides he wants to go to New York, then the teams will work to hammer out a deal. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2023

The first report indicated the deal was "essentially done," claiming both sides worked out the kinks to make a deal happen. Connor Hughs of SNYtv said all that was left was the stamp of approval from Rodgers to become a New York Jet.

Pelissero, on the other hand, believes Rodgers' approval is a prerequisite to the teams beginning motions of trade talks. He says both sides will engage in conversation once – and if – Rodgers decides he wants to go through with the trade.

Let it be known, Packers president Mark Murphy confirmed the organization would honor a trade request, if Rodgers made one. When asked that very question on Friday, Murphy responded, "Yeah, we would."

The other key to the deal, outside of Rodgers' approval and desire to become a Jet, is timing. Murphy indicated on Friday he would prefer Rodgers' situation be resolved before the start of free agency, and the new league year, on March 15.

"I think ideally for everybody would be to have this resolved before the start of free agency on March 15th," Murphy said.

That gives Rodgers roughly a few days before the Packers likely start to apply some pressure. From the looks of it, the Packers are content with Jordan Love becoming the team's quarterback and would rather figure out a situation for Rodgers and their future sooner than later.

"Yeah, we have a lot of confidence in him," Murphy said of Love. "We drafted him and developed him. A lot of credit goes to our coaches and to Jordan. But we do think he's ready."

It's entirely in Rodgers' hands at this point, with the clock running down on him.

