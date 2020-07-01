Tom Hanks Slams People Not Wearing Masks Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Tom Hanks is speaking out about the importance of wearing masks amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

It's been four months since the Oscar winner and wife Rita Wilson tested positive for COVID-19. The couple shared the news with fans in March while in Australia, explaining, "We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too."

"To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," Hanks added. Amid their recovery, the stars kept fans updated via social media. In late March, Hanks and Wilson returned to the United States after recovering from the virus and later donated blood and plasma after receiving confirmation that they carry antibodies.

Now, Hanks is encouraging everyone to wear masks in order to prevent the spread of the virus. According to People, Hanks spoke out during a press conference while promoting his new movie Greyhound, saying, "There's really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands."

The outlet reports that Hanks shared these comments while discussing the parallels of his movie to the current pandemic.

"Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things - I just think shame on you," Hanks continued. "Don't be a p----, get on with it, do your part. It's very basic. If you're driving a car, you don't go too fast, you use your turn signal and you avoid hitting pedestrians. My Lord, it's common sense."

As for how he and Wilson are doing today, Hanks, 63, reportedly shared, "Oh, as the canaries in the coal mine for the COVID-19 experience, we are fine."

"We had about 10 days of very uncomfortable symptoms. Not life-threatening, we're happy to say," Hanks added. "We were isolated in order to keep an eye on ourselves because if our temperatures had spiked, if our lungs had filled, if any number of things had gone wrong with this, we would have needed expert medical care. We didn't. I guess we were model recoverers from COVID-19, but we were also isolated so that we would not give it to anybody else that we came in contact with, and since then have been doing the same isolating, social distancing that is being asked of the world so, we are fine."