Tolls increase on Chicago Skyway, while rates go up for truck drivers on Illinois Tollways

Officials are reminding motorists of several changes to toll rates on area roadways, including increases on the Chicago Skyway.

That roadway, which connects Interstate 94 in Chicago to Interstate 90 at the Illinois-Indiana state line, saw rates increase by 60 cents for two-axle vehicles beginning on Jan. 1.

Those vehicles will now pay $7.20 for access to the road, up from $6.60 last year.

Trucks and other larger vehicles will also pay higher tolls on the Skyway, according to officials. Motorists can use a toll calculator found on the Skyway website.

While most motorists won’t see their tolls increase on Illinois Tollways in 2024, trucks and trailers will see a bump up in prices, according to officials.

Those rates will vary depending on time of day, and will vary based on the number of axles a vehicle has.

More information on toll rates can be found on the Illinois Tollway’s website.