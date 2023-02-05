Toews Misses Another Practice With Non-COVID Illness

Toews misses practice with non-COVID illness originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews missed Sunday’s practice due to a non-COVID illness, the team says.

Toews, who has 14 goals and 14 assists in 46 games so far this season, had missed a Jan. 26 game against the Calgary Flames due to illness. He was able to return two nights later for the final game prior to the All-Star break, with a goal and an assist against the Edmonton Oilers.

His availability for Tuesday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks at the United Center is unknown at this time.

There was good news on the injury front for the Blackhawks, however. Chicago Sun-Times reporter Ben Pope confirmed that center Tyler Johnson, who missed the team’s western Canada road trip after reaggravating an ankle injury, was a full-participant in Sunday’s workout.

Defenseman Jarred Tinordi, out since mid-December with facial fractures, was also a full-participant in practice.

Finally, the Blackhawks recalled goaltender Jaxson Stauber from the Rockford IceHogs, with Alex Stalock remaining out of action as he is still in the NHL’s concussion protocol.



