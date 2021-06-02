Toddler, Woman Shot Through Window of Apartment on Chicago's West Side

A woman and her 1-year-old son were shot through the window of their apartment Tuesday night in Austin on the West Side.

About 11:45 p.m., the 30-year-old woman and her son were at home in the 5200 block of West Congress Parkway, when a man fired shots at them through the window of a garden unit apartment, Chicago police said.

The woman was grazed by a bullet on her body and hand, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. The boy was struck twice in the legs, and taken to the same hospital where he has been stabilized.

Area Four detectives are investigating the shooting.