Toddler struck by vehicle in Loop, Chicago police say

A 2-year-old boy was taken to an area hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in the Loop on Thursday morning.

According to authorities, the boy was crossing a street with a 37-year-old man in the 400 block of East Randolph at approximately 8:18 a.m. when a vehicle struck the pair.

The toddler was taken to a nearby hospital, where his condition had stabilized.

The man refused medical treatment at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle did not suffer any injuries, but was issued a pair of citations, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

