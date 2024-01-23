Chicago Police

Toddler shot in face on Chicago's Far South Side, police say

Chicago police are investigating after a toddler suffered a gunshot wound to the face on Tuesday night.

According to authorities, the shooting was reported in the 11800 block of South LaSalle at approximately 8:18 p.m.

A 32-year-old woman told police she heard a loud noise, and found the 2-year-old boy after he had suffered a gunshot wound to the face.

The boy was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, and the woman was taken to an area police station. It is unclear if charges will be filed, and an investigation remains underway.

