Toddler left alone on CTA bus, Chicago police say

A person is in custody after a 1-year-old child was discovered alone on a CTA bus late Saturday evening, according to authorities.

According to Chicago police, the child was found on a bus in the 8300 block of South Exchange Avenue at approximately 9:07 p.m. Saturday.

The child was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, authorities said.

After a suspect was taken into custody in connection to the incident, further investigation revealed that another child, a 4-year-old boy, was also left alone in a residence in the 400 block of West 72nd Street, police said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Both children have been released into the care of family members, and charges are pending against the suspect in the case.