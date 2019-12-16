Gary Shooting Kills Sleeping Toddler, Wounds Pregnant Mother: Police

A 4-year-old boy was killed and his pregnant mother was wounded when bullets flew into their northwest Indiana home from outside as they slept early Monday, authorities say.

The shooting took place at around 1:10 a.m. in the 4300 block of West 23rd Avenue in Gary, Indiana, according to a statement from Gary police.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a 4-year-old boy unresponsive with a gunshot wound, and a 27-year-old woman who was shot in the arm and suffered a graze wound to the face, officials said.

Authorities said both were taken to Methodist Northlake Hospital, where the young boy was pronounced dead. The Lake County coroner's office later identified him as Tory'on Dukes.

The woman shot was Tory'on's mother, who is three months pregnant, according to police. She was expected to recover.

Tory'on and his mother were sleeping in her bed when the two were shot, police and the boy's grandmother said. The woman's three other children were also sleeping in the home when multiple shots were fired from outside into the rear portion of their home.

The other children, as well as an adult male police said was not their father, were not injured in the shooting. Police said it was unclear if the home was targeted in the attack.

Tory'on's grandmother said he was a very smart little boy who adored his mother and siblings, adding that his father was also recently killed in a shooting in Chicago.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting, according to police. Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the crime tip line at 866-CRIME-GP.