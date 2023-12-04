Toddler killed in Merrillville shooting, police say

Police in northwest Indiana say a toddler was killed in a shooting on Monday evening.

According to authorities, officers were called to a home in the 3100 block of West 79th Street for a call of a person who had been shot.

While en route, officers were informed that the victim in the shooting was a 3-year-old boy.

Paramedics attempted to render aid at the scene, and the child was taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

An investigation into the circumstances of the shooting remains ongoing, and no additional information was immediately available.