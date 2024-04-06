Glenview

Toddler in serious condition after being found unresponsive in Glenview hotel pool

By NBC Chicago Staff

Police
SHUTTERSTOCK

A 4-year-old boy is in serious condition after being found unresponsive at a hotel pool in Glenview, authorities said.

Officials said police responded to calls at around 9:25 p.m. at Renaissance Hotel at 1400 Milwaukee Avenue for a 4-year-old boy who had been found unresponsive in the pool.

24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Police did not state whether the boy was drowning or suffering from a medical condition.

The toddler was taken to Lutheran General Hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The incident is under investigation by police and there is currently no further information available.

This article tagged under:

Glenview
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us