Toddler in serious condition after being found unresponsive in Glenview hotel pool

A 4-year-old boy is in serious condition after being found unresponsive at a hotel pool in Glenview, authorities said.

Officials said police responded to calls at around 9:25 p.m. at Renaissance Hotel at 1400 Milwaukee Avenue for a 4-year-old boy who had been found unresponsive in the pool.

Police did not state whether the boy was drowning or suffering from a medical condition.

The toddler was taken to Lutheran General Hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The incident is under investigation by police and there is currently no further information available.