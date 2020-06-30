Toddler Seriously Hurt After Being Shot in West Englewood

A 3-year-old girl was shot Tuesday while she was outside in West Englewood, authorities said.

The girl was out struck by a bullet in the upper torso before 8 p.m. near 70th Street and Damen Avenue, police and fire officials said.

The girl was in a yard or on a porch when she was hit by shots fired from a vehicle, police said.

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in “critical but stable” condition, officials said.

Police are investigating whether the girl’s shooting was related to an incident less than 30 minutes earlier when a 15-year-old boy was wounded by gunfire less than a half-mile away. The teen was in the 7100 block of South Honore when he was shot in the calf and buttocks. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, according to police.