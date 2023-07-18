Toddler dies after falling from balcony of high-rise in Douglas

A toddler has died after falling from the balcony of a high rise building in the Douglas neighborhood on Chicago's South Side, according to officials.

About 11:45 a.m., authorities received a report of a girl who had fallen from the ninth floor of a building in the 500 block of East 33rd Place, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Chicago police later confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the toddler, a 3-year-old girl, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A death investigation surrounding the circumstances of the fall is underway, authorities said.

No other information was immediately available.