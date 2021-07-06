Toddler Dies After Being Hit by Father's SUV Backing Into Garage in Oak Lawn: Police

A toddler was killed after she was struck and killed by a vehicle that was backing into a garage, police in suburban Oak Lawn said.

According to authorities, the 3-year-old child was in the garage in the 9500 block of Meade Avenue on Sunday afternoon when she was struck by a vehicle, which was being driven by her father.

The girl was rushed to Advocate Aurora Christ Hospital, and later was transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital. Authorities say the girl later died from injuries sustained in the collision.

Police say no charges have been filed, and the Oak Lawn PD Traffic Unit is investigating the accident. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the girl's death an accident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 708-422-8292.