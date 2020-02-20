‘Today’ Show’s Al Roker, Craig Melvin to Take Polar Plunge in Chicago

Al Roker and Craig Melvin from the “Today Show” will be among those plunging into icy Lake Michigan next month in Chicago.

The Chicago Polar Plunge announced the weather and news anchors are set to join thousands of others next month at North Avenue Beach “freezin’ for a reason.”

Though it will not be Roker’s first go at the plunge in the Windy City, it will be Melvin’s inaugural dip. Roker first did the plunge in 2016 with fellow meteorologist Dylan Dreyer.

The pair join a long list of celebrities to brave the icy waters, including “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon, Vince Vaughn, Dax Shepard, Lady Gaga and the stars of “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago PD,” and “Chicago Med.”

The 20th annual Polar Plunge takes place on March 1 and benefits the Special Children’s Charities and Special Olympics Chicago program.