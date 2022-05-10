Toby Keith to Headline DuPage County Ribfest

Country Music star Toby Keith is set to headline DuPage County's 33rd annual Ribfest this summer.

The festival, which features nationally recognized rib vendors and BBQ ribs, pulled pork, BBQ chicken, sauces and more was canceled in 2021 and 2020 due to COVID precautions.

Keith is set to perform on June 17, opening night of the festival. Tickets for that day will go on sale soon, according to the Ribfest website.

Other performers include Halestorm on June 18, and Brett Eldredge on June 19.

“We’re thrilled to open the fest with Toby Keith,” says Bev Schafman, chair for 2022 Ribfest, “When Toby performed at Ribfest in 2017, we had one of our biggest crowds ever. It was a great night.

Ribfest this year will be held at the DuPage Event Center and Fairgrounds in Wheaton.

Daily general admission tickets begin at $35 and include admission to all concerts for that day. Food and beverage are extra ,and upgrades are available.

Tickets for Saturday and Sunday are currently available.

Ribfest Hours and Dates:

Friday, June 17: Noon - 11 p.m. (concert gates open at 5 p.m.)

Saturday, June 18: Noon - 11 p.m. (concert gates open at 5 p.m.)

Sunday, June 19: Noon - 10 p.m. (concert gates open at noon)

Monday, June 20: Noon - 8 p.m. (concert gates open at noon)