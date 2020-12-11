Toby Keith, Chris Young Among Headliners Announced For 2021 Illinois State Fair

Toby Keith and Chris Young are on a full slate of Illinois State Fair grandstand headliners announced Friday for the 2021 event.

"This is the first time the Illinois State Fair has announced and gone on-sale with grandstand acts prior to the new year," a state spokeswoman said in a statement, noting those who purchase tickets will get a full refund if the coronavirus pandemic prevents the fair from being held. "This year’s lineup has something for everyone."

The 2021 Illinois State Fair is scheduled to take place from Aug. 12-Aug. 22, 2021, in Springfield.

Veterans Day features Keith, "who is no stranger to performing for our troops," on Sunday. Aug. 15. Young, accompanied by Ingrid Andress and Payton Smith, takes the stage on Aug. 17, Agriculture Day at the fair.

Other headliners include Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kylie Morgan, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Badflower and George Thorogood.

“We are excited about this year’s Illinois Lottery Grandstand lineup,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon in a statement. “Our goal is to have entertainment for everyone and this diverse lineup accomplishes that goal. We will have more to announce soon to give us even more to be excited for in 2021.”

See the lineup of announced headliners below:

Saturday, Aug. 14: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

Tier 3 - $26 / Tier 2 - $31 / Tier 1 - $36 / Track Seats 1200 Avail. - $46 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $71

Sunday, Aug. 15: Toby Keith with Craig Morgan

Tier 3 - $39 / Tier 2 - $44 / Tier 1 - $49 / SRO Track - $59 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $84

Monday, Aug. 16: The Traveling Salvation Show – A Tribute to Neil Diamond

FREE Concert

Tuesday, Aug. 17: Chris Young with Ingrid Andress and Payton Smith

Tier 3 - $27 / Tier 2 - $32 / Tier 1 - $37 / SRO Track - $47 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $72

Thursday, Aug. 19: Bad Flower with TBD

General Admission Seating - $15 / SRO Track - $15/ Blue Ribbon Zone - $50

Friday, Aug. 20: Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kylie Morgan with Chapel Hart

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $70

Sunday, Aug. 22: George Thorogood with 38 Special

Tier 3 - $14 / Tier 2 - $19 / Tier 1 - $24 / SRO Track - $34 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $59