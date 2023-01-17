Titans, Cardinals Hire GMs; Ian Cunningham Back to the Bears

Titans, Cardinals hire GMs; Cunningham back to Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals have completed their findings for their next general managers. And neither of their selections included Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham.

Despite receiving interviews with each organization, including a second interview with the Titans on Tuesday, each club decided on a different path than Cunningham's.

The Titans decided to hire Ran Carthon as their general manager. The Cardinals elected Monti Ossenfort as theirs.

The Bears' new regime stays intact for another year.

General manager Ryan Poles hired Cunningham immediately upon receiving the job with the Bears. Cunningham serves as Poles' right-hand man in their front office operation, acting as a vital cog in the system.

The two travel together on scouting trips and even lived together during the beginning stages of their tenures with the Bears.

Cunningham is a well-known, established figure in NFL front offices.

Before he began with the Bears, he worked with the Philadelphia Eagles for the past five seasons, where he eventually was promoted to Director of Player Personnel.

Certainly, Cunningham will likely be a candidate in the next round of general managers, should there be an opening next season.

Poles indicated he had a backup plan to fill his role if Cunningham was hired by another organization.

