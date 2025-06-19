An iconic restaurant in Chicago and longtime staple on the city's Northwest Side has unexpectedly closed its doors, but not because of budget problems.

"With a sad but satisfied heart, we have closed our restaurant," the Gale Street Inn announced on Instagram Thursday.

The prominent Jefferson Park eatery cited staffing troubles as its reason for closing.

"Hiring and retaining quality staff has proven too tough for too long. We are tired of sucking, we have standards you know," the message from the restaurant read. "But overworking our existing crew is not the answer. There are simply too many of you and not enough of us."

The message went on to thank its current and previous teams, as well as its guests and vendors over the years.

"To the city of Chicago, we loved operating in the greatest food town on the planet," the restaurant wrote. "We will come up with a gift card plan and fill you in. There is no gracious way to close a retail business and we apologize for the inconveniences in advance. We wish you all peace and love. Good Bye."

The restaurant on North Milwaukee Avenue has been serving Chicagoans since 1963 and is known for its ribs, steak and seafood, describing itself as "home of Chicago's finest ribs."

The restaurant had previously posted a video captioned "It's been a heck of a run Chicago, thank you," sparking concerns it was closing its doors.