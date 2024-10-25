Tips on how to lower your gas bill ahead of the winter months

Though it's mostly been an unusually warm fall in the Chicago area, colder temperatures are inevitably on the way as winter and the end of the calendar year approach.

The change in temperatures often leads to high gas bills for homeowners heating their homes with frigid temperatures outside, though there are some ways to help trim the necessary expense.

In recognition of "Energy Awareness Month" in October, suburban utility provider Nicor Gas released tips that may be helpful for customers already bracing for sky-high energy costs come wintertime.

Use a programable or smart thermostat – Setting a programmable thermostat to a lower setting when away from home can help reduce energy costs by approximately 10%. Smart thermostats can automatically learn household daily schedules and adjust accordingly during the day or night to maximize energy savings.

– Setting a programmable thermostat to a lower setting when away from home can help reduce energy costs by approximately 10%. Smart thermostats can automatically learn household daily schedules and adjust accordingly during the day or night to maximize energy savings. Caulk air leaks – Sealing cracks and openings in homes help keep warm air in and cold air out. Weatherizing with insulation and duct sealing can help with year-round comfort and maximize energy efficiency.

– Sealing cracks and openings in homes help keep warm air in and cold air out. Weatherizing with insulation and duct sealing can help with year-round comfort and maximize energy efficiency. Get equipment tune-ups – HVAC systems and water heaters should be inspected annually to help prevent mechanical issues and ensure efficient operations, as well as peace of mind.

Nicor also offers free energy-saving kits to customers, including water-saving and weatherization kits.

The water-saving kit includes a high-efficiency showerhead, bathroom faucet aerator, a dual-spray kitchen faucet aerator, a shower timer and plumber's tape.

Customers requesting the weatherization kit will receive outlet and switch foam gaskets, closed cell foam tape weatherstripping, V-seal type weatherstripping, self-adhesive door sweep and rope caulk.

More information on Nicor's offerings can be found here.