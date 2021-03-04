Tips From Shamrock Shuffle Organizers on Running This Year's Virtual Race

New to running a virtual race? Chicago's 2021 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle organizers have some tips.

Shamrock Shuffle race organizers noted that this year's virtual race will look different than past years running through Chicago on a March day. Here's some advice they had:

Create a hydration plan throughout the run using both water and a sports drink like Gatorade to stay hydrated and maintain sodium levels

Take a look at weather conditions in the area. Should conditions not look ideal throughout the entire duration of the race, consider participating at a later date

Follow guidance from the local government and health officials such as obeying traffic signals and identifying pedestrians crossing the streets

Stay within physical limits and focus on your body. Race officials advise to not ignore pain and discomfort, but rather to stop and seek medical attention, if needed

“For more than 40 years, the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle has brought the running community together for a celebration of health and movement,” said Executive Race Director Carey Pinkowski. “While we wish we could be together in person, we’re excited for a new take on one of the city’s most celebrated running traditions.”

Runners can sign up now for the 8K, 2-Mile Walk or The Mile. An entry is $30 for United States residents and $55 for participants residing outside of the United States.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR THE 2021 BANK OF AMERICA VIRTUAL SHAMROCK SHUFFLE

Shuffle participants will receive a Nike Dri-fit shirt, running belt, digital amenities and a personalized event bib number.

In order to register, participants under 18 years of age must have the registration completed by a parent or legal guardian. Runners must be 8 years of age or older as of March 19, according to race officials.

The race has no designated start, finish or course route, according to the Shamrock Shuffle, requiring each running to monitor the distance and speed.

Participants can begin submitting their race results in their accounts on March 19 and have until 11:59 p.m. on March 21. Runners can also sync wearable devices to track the race such as an Apple Watch or Fitbit.

After results are submitted, the Shamrock Shuffle race will award runners with a finisher certificate. Participants are encouraged to post photos along the journey using the hashtag #ShamrockShuffle.