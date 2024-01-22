Tinley Park to provide update after mother, 3 daughters killed in apparent domestic dispute

Editor's Note: Tinley Park police will provide an update at 11 a.m. Monday. NBC Chicago will stream the update live in the player above once it begins.

Tinley Park police are expected to provide an update Monday after a mother and her three adult daughters were shot and killed in an apparent domestic dispute Sunday.

According to Tinley Park Village Manager Pat Carr, the shooting was reported at around 11:20 a.m. in the 7400 block of 173rd Place. A man had called police and said that someone inside the residence had been shot.

Four women were wounded in the incident, and all were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

One suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Tinley Park Police Department.

Police did recover a weapon at the residence, Carr said. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims as Majeda Kassem, 53, and her adults daughters - Halema, 25, Zahia, 25 and Hanan, 24.

Charlotte Vaitkus, who lives nearby, said she knew the victims for the past 15 years through her daughter.

"We’re still in shock hours later I can’t believe that this happened a block away from me to people that we knew," she said.

Vaitkus said the family consisted of seven people - a father, mother, three daughters and two sons.

“Never known there to be any problem with them," the neighbor said. "They were very intelligent girls.”

Police Chief Thomas Tilton said the shooting appeared to be a domestic situation, but didn't provide further information, citing the ongoing investigation.

According to police, there was no ongoing threat to the community.

"This is devastating hit to our community but we will rebound and be there for the family and neighbors," Carr said.

According to officials the press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday.