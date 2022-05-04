Tinley Park Officials to Give Update After High School Senior Found Dead in Suburban Home

Watch the press conference live in the player above at 3 p.m.

Tinley Park police are expected to give an update Wednesday afternoon after a person of interest was taken into custody for the homicide of a 17-year-old high school student found dead inside a suburban home.

Tinley Park Mayor Michael Glotz and Police Chief Matthew Walsh will speak at the fire station at 3 p.m., according to a release. The press conference will be available live in the player above.

On Sunday night, officers with the Tinley Park Police Department responded to a home in the 7800 block of West 167th Street for a possible death investigation and found a 17-year-old girl dead in a lower level of the home, a village spokesman stated in a news release.

The victim, identified as Mia Maro, died from multiple injuries, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. Mia was a senior at Victor J. Andrew High School in Tinley Park.

The principal announced her death to students, faculty and staff in a letter Monday, calling it a "very sad day" for the Andrew High School community.

"Today is a very sad day for the Andrew High School Community as we grieve the loss of senior student Mia Maro," principal Abir Othman said in the letter. "The Andrew community is here to support each other through this very difficult time. Social workers and guidance counselors are available throughout the week for those who need to talk with someone. We extend our condolences to Mia’s family and ask that everyone keep Mia in their thoughts and prayers."

A person of interest was taken into custody, police said Monday evening, but it was unclear if they had been charged. Police noted the person of interest isn't a threat to the community.