Tinley Park joins suburbs in implementing water restrictions amid drought

Several Chicago suburbs have implemented water restrictions as a drought continues to ravage the region.

Both New Lenox and Mokena announced Tier 1 watering restrictions earlier this week, with residents limited on when they can water plants and lawns at their homes.

Tinley Park has also implemented restrictions, according to officials.

Under the terms of the restrictions, residents whose addresses end in odd numbers can water their lawns and gardens on odd-numbered days, while residents with even numbers can do so on other days.

All watering must be completed before 11 a.m., officials said.

New Lenox Mayor Tom Baldermann says the restrictions were put into place after the community’s water towers began to show signs of depletion.

“We want to be preventative, but if we don’t do that, and then it’s too late, and then you have a major fire, or you’re worried about the quality of your water being delivered, and then it’s too late,” he said.

Resident Scott May is keeping an understanding attitude toward the restrictions.

“You’ve just got to grin and bear it,” he said. “Everybody basically has to do their part.”

Most of the Chicago area is experiencing “severe drought” conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, which released updated data on Thursday.

That includes all of Cook and DuPage counties, as well as most of Kane, Lake, LaSalle and Kankakee counties in Illinois ,as well as Lake, Newton, Porter and Jasper counties in Indiana.

Parts of the Corn Belt, including Ohio, did see some rain to alleviate drought conditions this week, but the Chicago area likely won’t see any rain until at least Sunday, while temperatures will continue to near the 90-degree mark during the day.