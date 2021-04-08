Tinley Park Convention Center Vaccination Site Briefly Placed on Lockdown, Officials Say

A mass vaccination site at the Tinley Park Convention Center was briefly locked down Thursday morning due to police activity, Cook County officials said.

According to Tinley Park Village Manager Pat Carr, an incident in nearby Olympia Fields led to a search in the area, which prompted a lockdown of several businesses. The search ended with no arrests, Carr said.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

A post on the village's Public Safety Department Facebook page reported the search started just before 9 a.m. and ended about an hour later.

"After a thorough search, The police units are clear the area. It is believed the subjects are no longer in our town," the post read.

The Cook County Department of Public Health said the lockdown at the mass vaccination site was lifted by 10 a.m.

The county said anyone whose appointments were affected by the lockdown can reschedule their appointments for Thursday, Friday or Saturday.

Tinley Park police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.