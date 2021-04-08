tinley park convention center

Tinley Park Convention Center Vaccination Site Briefly Placed on Lockdown, Officials Say

A mass vaccination site at the Tinley Park Convention Center was briefly locked down Thursday morning due to police activity, Cook County officials said.

According to Tinley Park Village Manager Pat Carr, an incident in nearby Olympia Fields led to a search in the area, which prompted a lockdown of several businesses. The search ended with no arrests, Carr said.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

A post on the village's Public Safety Department Facebook page reported the search started just before 9 a.m. and ended about an hour later.

Local

kane county covid vaccine 14 mins ago

Illinois to Release 150K Vaccine Appointments Next Week as Eligibility Expands

Oak Park 2 hours ago

Oak Park Police Officer, Driver Wounded in Shootout During Traffic Stop, Authorities Say

"After a thorough search, The police units are clear the area. It is believed the subjects are no longer in our town," the post read.

The Cook County Department of Public Health said the lockdown at the mass vaccination site was lifted by 10 a.m.

The county said anyone whose appointments were affected by the lockdown can reschedule their appointments for Thursday, Friday or Saturday.

Tinley Park police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This article tagged under:

tinley park convention centertinley park covid vaccinationtinley park convention center lockdowntinley park lockdown
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us