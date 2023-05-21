Tinley Park Carnival Canceled After Saturday Teen ‘Flash Mob' Led to 5 Citations

Authorities in suburban Tinley Park say the final day of a carnival has been canceled after safety concerns emerged following a Saturday “flash mob” that saw more than 400 teens gather, with several citations reported.

According to officials, the gathering was organized on social media, and when the group gathered at the Armed Forces Weekend Carnival near the 80th Avenue train station, they began running through a parking lot and “fighting with each other.”

A Tinley Park police officer was injured while responding to the situation, officials said.

Five individuals were given citations for fighting in public, according to police.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Reports of gunshots at the event turned out to be unfounded, but caused confusion and panic in the crowd, according to officials.

Officials say that another gathering was being planned on social media, which led them to cancel Sunday’s conclusion of the event.